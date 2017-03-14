City closing road to traffic to halt illegal dumping

One South Georgia city is shutting down public access to a road in an effort to halt the large amounts of illegal dumping on Silica Drive.

For decades, illegal dumping along Silica Drive in East Albany has been a "big problem".

Now, city leaders are taking dramatic steps to shut the dumping down.

Gates will be constructed at both ends of Silica Drive, with access only for residents, city crews, and emergency responders.

At night and on the weekends, people dump tires, building material, even dead animals along the dirt road.

It's not just an eyesore, it is a public health issue that has cost taxpayers.

Phil Roberson, Albany's Assistant City Manager, said, "It is costing taxpayers a lot of money to pick up that material and dispose of it, so, with the action the commission takes, it will hopefully eliminate that by closing those two access points."

Gates will be put at Mobile Avenue and Cason Street.

The costs of the gates are $5,000 dollars, and Roberson said the installation and the construction of the cul-de-sacs at Mobile and Cason will be done by city crews at a "nominal cost".

Work starts Monday.

