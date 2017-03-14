Residents don't want apartment complex in Merry Acres

Two weeks before a public hearing on e matter, some homeowners in the Merry Acres neighborhood told city leaders Tuesday they don't want a proposed apartment complex in their backyard.

Russell Gray and Sue Dallas have homes in the adjacent neighborhood described as "quiet".

A 75-unit complex, developed by a Valdosta company, could be built at the site of the former Knights of Columbus building on Gillionville Road, which backs up to the Merry Acres neighborhood.

Gray told city commissioners that "The proposed 75 units isn't just 75 people" and that some of the apartments are three bedrooms. Gray told WALB previously the complex would bring too much foot traffic and would negatively alter the quiet community feel.

The proposed development was voted down by the planning and zoning committee, but the city commission has the final say on March 28, when there will be a public hearing before the vote.

