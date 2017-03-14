Troopers urge drivers to slow down on dangerous Lee Co. road - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Troopers urge drivers to slow down on dangerous Lee Co. road

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Graves Springs Road is in Lee County (Source: WALB) Graves Springs Road is in Lee County (Source: WALB)
Troopers say the road has seen numerous fatal crashes (Source: WALB) Troopers say the road has seen numerous fatal crashes (Source: WALB)
Fretwell said he pulls over drivers for driving well above the speed limit (Source: WALB) Fretwell said he pulls over drivers for driving well above the speed limit (Source: WALB)
He has parked on Graves Springs Road for the past few weeks in hopes to get drivers to slow down (Source: WALB) He has parked on Graves Springs Road for the past few weeks in hopes to get drivers to slow down (Source: WALB)
The speed limit on Graves Springs Road is 55 (Source: WALB) The speed limit on Graves Springs Road is 55 (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Georgia State troopers are urging student drivers to slow down on a Lee County road that has become dangerous these days.

Trooper First Class David Fretwell has spent the past few weeks parked along Graves Springs Road, in an effort to prevent another tragedy. 

"We don't want any more crosses on the side of the roads," Trooper Fretwell said. "There's a lot of reckless driving with teenagers driving out here at high speeds."

The speed limit on the narrow two-lane road is 55, but Trooper Fretwell said he's caught teen drivers going well above that, some hitting speeds near 90. He said most of them are in a hurry to beat the school bell.

"They're first going to tell me that they're running late for school," he said. "And by that time when I make that traffic stop, they're already late for school. So by that time, there's really no reason to be running at those speeds at all."

But Fretwell said he sees it daily. He said statistics show young drivers lack the experience to make quick decisions behind the wheel, especially at such high speeds. He's encouraging parents to get involved before it's too late.

"They need to sit down and talk to them, and tell them 'you got to be careful out here.' These vehicles are deadly pieces of equipment," he said.

"No parent should have to get that phone call, or that knock on the door, to tell them that their kid has passed in a traffic crash."

That's a phone call or a knock Fretwell hopes he never has to make, and he hopes his message sticks with every driver.

"You got to stop, this is ridiculous. There's no reason for this at all. If you're late, get up earlier."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly