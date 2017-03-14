Troopers urge drivers to slow down on dangerous Lee Co. road

He has parked on Graves Springs Road for the past few weeks in hopes to get drivers to slow down (Source: WALB)

Georgia State troopers are urging student drivers to slow down on a Lee County road that has become dangerous these days.

Trooper First Class David Fretwell has spent the past few weeks parked along Graves Springs Road, in an effort to prevent another tragedy.

"We don't want any more crosses on the side of the roads," Trooper Fretwell said. "There's a lot of reckless driving with teenagers driving out here at high speeds."

The speed limit on the narrow two-lane road is 55, but Trooper Fretwell said he's caught teen drivers going well above that, some hitting speeds near 90. He said most of them are in a hurry to beat the school bell.

"They're first going to tell me that they're running late for school," he said. "And by that time when I make that traffic stop, they're already late for school. So by that time, there's really no reason to be running at those speeds at all."

But Fretwell said he sees it daily. He said statistics show young drivers lack the experience to make quick decisions behind the wheel, especially at such high speeds. He's encouraging parents to get involved before it's too late.

"They need to sit down and talk to them, and tell them 'you got to be careful out here.' These vehicles are deadly pieces of equipment," he said.

"No parent should have to get that phone call, or that knock on the door, to tell them that their kid has passed in a traffic crash."

That's a phone call or a knock Fretwell hopes he never has to make, and he hopes his message sticks with every driver.

"You got to stop, this is ridiculous. There's no reason for this at all. If you're late, get up earlier."

