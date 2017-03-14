UPDATE: Pedestrian killed walking in traffic identified

Southbound lanes of US 19 were shutdown, and one northbound lane was affected, following a collision involving a pedestrian in Lee County, around 5:30 this morning, across from Finnicum Motor Company.

Lee County Coroner Ronald Rowe, Sr. told WALB that 38 year old Charles Evans Stewart of Smithville was wearing dark clothing, walking in the southbound lane of the highway, when he was struck by a motorist who could not see him.

Stewart was staying at the Fairfax Inn, north of this location.

Rowe said that family members released Stewart's body to Albritten Funeral Home in Americus.

A similar fatal accident happened within the last 18 months, a short distance south of this location, when another man was walking in the roadway.

