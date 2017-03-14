Stewart impresses NFL scouts at Albany St. pro day

Scouts from over 20 NFL teams made their way to the Good Life City Monday to get a glimpse at the pro football prospects the Albany State Golden Rams had to offer.

The rain forced the activities inside the Albany Civic Center, but it didn't seem to bother the man the scouts came to see.

Defensive lineman Grover Stewart showed off his size, speed, and power for those in attendance, and didn't disappoint. The four-time All-SIAC selection bench pressed 30 reps of 225 pounds and ran a 5.1 40-yard dash.

"I liked the numbers that I put up today," Stewart says. "Now it's just time for me to train, get ready for the team meetings and visits."

Stewart says there's still room for him to improve in all areas before he works out with teams. He hasn't been told if or where teams plan to draft him in May, but Stewart doesn't seem too concerned with that.

Despite the fan fare of pro day, Stewart is just a country boy who isn't that interested in all the attention. But he says getting used to it is as much a part of the NFL process as the on-field training.

"I'm just laid back, but I have to get used to it," he laughs. "It's the life I chose."

Stewart will hope to hear his name called at some point on NFL Draft weekend beginning April 27th.

