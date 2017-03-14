Golfers fight through rain on Day 2 of Southeastern Collegiate

Monday's second round of the 2017 Southeastern Collegiate was mostly about surviving the cold, wet conditions at Valdosta's Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.
The host Blazers of Valdosta State were able to do that pretty well, moving up one spot to 17th. Eli Hendricks shot a team-best +2 (74) to give the Blazers the boost.
Georgia Southwestern continues to hang around as well. The Hurricanes find themselves down 19 shots entering Tuesday's final round after shooting a 303 in Round 2. Ethan Chamineak is tied for fourth overall at +4. His even par 72 Monday helped him jump six spots on the individual leaderboard.
West Florida leads the tournament at +5 (581), but Lynn is right on their heels. The Fighting Knights sit at +8 (584) entering the final round.
LEADERBOARD (AFTER 36 HOLES)
|Teams
|Rd. 1
|Rd. 2
|Rd. 3
|Total
|+/-
|1.
|(1) West Florida
|284
|297
|581
|+5
|2.
|(2) Lynn
|288
|296
|584
|+8
|3.
|(9) Florida Tech
|283
|305
|588
|+12
|4.
|(5) Barry
|295
|294
|589
|+13
|T5.
|(6) North Alabama
|298
|296
|594
|+18
|T5.
|(3) Florida Southern
|294
|300
|594
|+18
|T7.
|(RV) GA Southwestern
|297
|303
|600
|+24
|T7.
|(4) Nova Southeastern
|303
|297
|600
|+24
|9.
|(13) Lee
|299
|303
|602
|+26
|10.
|(17) Lander
|296
|308
|604
|+28
|11.
|(8) Rollins College
|300
|306
|606
|+30
|12.
|(19) Saint Leo
|298
|310
|608
|+32
|13.
|(20) Flagler
|304
|309
|613
|+37
|14.
|(RV) Georgia College
|301
|314
|615
|+39
|15.
|Armstrong
|309
|310
|619
|+43
|16.
|(T21) Columbus State
|305
|318
|623
|+47
|17.
|(15) Valdosta State
|317
|311
|628
|+52
|18
|Delta State
|313
|316
|629
|+53
|( ) - NCAA Division II ranking in latest Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll (RV= Received Votes)
