Golfers fight through rain on Day 2 of Southeastern Collegiate

Monday's second round of the 2017 Southeastern Collegiate was mostly about surviving the cold, wet conditions at Valdosta's Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.

The host Blazers of Valdosta State were able to do that pretty well, moving up one spot to 17th. Eli Hendricks shot a team-best +2 (74) to give the Blazers the boost.

Georgia Southwestern continues to hang around as well. The Hurricanes find themselves down 19 shots entering Tuesday's final round after shooting a 303 in Round 2. Ethan Chamineak is tied for fourth overall at +4. His even par 72 Monday helped him jump six spots on the individual leaderboard.

West Florida leads the tournament at +5 (581), but Lynn is right on their heels. The Fighting Knights sit at +8 (584) entering the final round.

LEADERBOARD (AFTER 36 HOLES)

Teams Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Rd. 3 Total +/- 1. (1) West Florida 284 297 581 +5 2. (2) Lynn 288 296 584 +8 3. (9) Florida Tech 283 305 588 +12 4. (5) Barry 295 294 589 +13 T5. (6) North Alabama 298 296 594 +18 T5. (3) Florida Southern 294 300 594 +18 T7. (RV) GA Southwestern 297 303 600 +24 T7. (4) Nova Southeastern 303 297 600 +24 9. (13) Lee 299 303 602 +26 10. (17) Lander 296 308 604 +28 11. (8) Rollins College 300 306 606 +30 12. (19) Saint Leo 298 310 608 +32 13. (20) Flagler 304 309 613 +37 14. (RV) Georgia College 301 314 615 +39 15. Armstrong 309 310 619 +43 16. (T21) Columbus State 305 318 623 +47 17. (15) Valdosta State 317 311 628 +52 18 Delta State 313 316 629 +53 ( ) - NCAA Division II ranking in latest Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll (RV= Received Votes)

