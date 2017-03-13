Uber still locked in Valdosta

City and county officials said the service would provide jobs and transportation at no cost to the City. (Source: WALB)

It's unclear why folks can't use the app yet. (Source: WALB)

The ride-sharing service was set to start providing rides to the community by March as long as 40 drivers signed up. (Source: Uber)

when you open the app and request a ride you see a message that reads, "Unfortunately, Uber is currently unavailable in your area." (Source: WALB)

Excitement over a new ride-sharing service in Valdosta has turned into confusion.

Uber was supposed to unlock in March, but folks still aren't getting rides.

"Right now I need a haircut, I need an Uber," said Valdosta State University student Antonio Scantlebury.

But Scantlebury can't request the Uber he was hoping for.

The ride-sharing service was set to start providing rides to the community by March as long as 40 drivers signed up.

"Uber coming to Valdosta? Wonderful idea!" said Scantlebury, "I feel like it's a breakthrough for people who don't have transportation."

A wonderful idea, but when you open the app and request a ride you see a message that reads, "Unfortunately, Uber is currently unavailable in your area."

When Uber announced it was looking for drivers, City and County officials were on board.

They said the service would provide jobs and transportation at no cost to the City.

Some folks around town are still hopeful to see the app unlock.

"I was looking it up not to long ago because I don't have a car, nor do I drive," said student Erika Moore.

And as a college student, it's a service Moore said would help her.

"Go to the mall, or little things like hanging out with my friends without having to ask them like, 'Hey, could you take me somewhere?'" explained Moore.

It's unclear why folks can't use the app yet. While there are taxi's, some people believe Uber would create more competition by providing another transportation option in Valdosta.

"Competition is a good driving force to reduce the prices that we have to pay so it will be interesting to see," said Valdosta resident Kyle Culpepper.

WALB reached out to Uber to see how many drivers have signed up and why it hasn't started service in Valdosta, they have not returned our request for comment yet.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.