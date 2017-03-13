ASU head football coach Land resigns

In a stunning move, Albany State head football coach Dan Land resigned Monday.

"I've been thinking about this for the last two months," he says. "I thought about it a lot this weekend, and made the decision this morning."

Land says the decision to step down from the program he played for and has coached with for 15 years was all about him.

"I’ve always been happy. I’ve always loved my job. It’s something with me," he told WALB Sports over the phone. "The love isn’t how it’s supposed to be. The team deserves to have someone who can give them 100 percent."

The Golden Rams went 11-8 during Land's tenure, winning the SIAC East division in 2015. Land took over the program as the interim head coach for the 2015 season, and had the interim tag removed in June 2016.

Land played for the Golden Rams from 1983-1986 as a running back. He was a two-time All-SIAC selection before going on to a 10-year career in the NFL. He says it's a decision that many don't exactly understand.

"My family and the coaching staff tried to stop me," he says. "I've been giving it time for two months, and it's gotten worse."

Land says the decision to leave has nothing to do with the school or athletic management. He will stay on staff as a faculty member.

"I'm not happy with how things are going for me. It has nothing to do with Albany State," he says. "I want everything to run smoothly with the team and the school."

It's not the best timing though for the Golden Rams. Spring practice was supposed to start Monday, but was pushed back two weeks after Land informed the team he was stepping down. Land isn't sure who will run spring practice or take over as interim head coach, but he is confident the coaching staff can pick up his slack.

"All of my assistants are capable of being the head coach," Land says. "I would love for one of them to get the job."

This is a developing story. Stay with WALB News 10 with the latest.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.