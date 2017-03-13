Job fair aims to help ex-offenders

The South Georgia Coalition for Employment is hosting a career fair for folks with criminal backgrounds. (Source: WALB)

A job fair is aiming to help ex-offenders find employment.

The South Georgia Coalition for Employment is hosting a career fair for folks with criminal backgrounds.



This is the second year for the job fair. Last year roughly 300 people attended.



Officials with the Department of Labor said giving ex-felons a second chance can help keep them from ending up behind bars again.

"If we help them and give them that second chance to get back on their feet, the likelihood that they'll be successful at getting on their feet will definitely increase," explained Tony McKenzie with Georgia Department of Labor labor employment, "So to help these people helps our society as a whole."

Roughly 20 businesses are signed up.

The job fair is April 20th at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.

Employers are still able to sign up for the job fair through the City of Valdosta Human Resources Department.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.