Firefighters believe the fire started in the attic (Source: WALB)

The fire was reported at Westwood Apartments (Source: K. Proctor)

Firefighters continue to extinguish the blaze (Source: K. Proctor)

No injuries were reported (Source: K. Proctor)

Albany firefighters responded to the scene of an apartment fire.

Officials were called to Westwood Apartments on 2010 West Broad Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters are still currently on the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More information will be available as officials continue working to extinguish the blaze.

Stay with WALB for the latest.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.