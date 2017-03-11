Blazers expecting tough regional

There's maybe a little disappointment for Valdosta State about now.

The Blazers likely just missed out on hosting this weekend's NCAA South Regional with a close loss to Alabama-Huntsville in the Gulf South Conference title game. The Chargers now have the privilege of hosting the festivities.

But any emotion on what could've been has to be forgotten now.

As it is, the Blazers are the #2 seed in the South Regional. The team got in a quick shootaround practice Friday in Huntsville before Saturday's game against #7 seed Rollins.

The Blazers enter the tourney winners of 18 of their last 20 games, but this is a brand new season. Gulf South Conference coach of the year Mike Helfer knows it doesn't matter where the games are played, his team just has to play well.

"It's going to be a great regional because there's great teams. No matter where you play it, I think the games are going to be great," he says. "We're going to have to play well to win even one game."

VSU has had plenty of success all year, but especially of late. Rollins have been no slouches lately either. The Tars have won eight straight games entering the NCAA Regionals. Helfer is asking his team to play at a top level this weekend.

"Rollins is always good. [Tars' head coach] Tom Klusman does a great job. He's been there a long time. He's been in a lot of NCAA Tournaments. Their team will be ready," Helfer says. "I think all the games Saturday will be really good games. Teams are going to have to make plays to win."

The Blazers tip off against Rollins Saturday at 2:30 eastern in Huntsville.

