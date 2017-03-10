Pot o' Gold Pro-Am tees off for 62nd time

Typically, golf tournaments have a short shelf life. Turns out the Pot o' Gold Pro-Am in Moultrie is the exception to the rule.

For the 62nd year, some of the state's best golf pros have made their way to Moultrie's Sunset Country Club to try their luck at the Pot o' Gold.

Tournament chairman Max Hancock believes the course and the format of the tournament is why so many golfers return year after year. But it may also have something to do with the strength of the field.

"Our program has all of our past winners. It's a who's who list in the state of Georgia golf," Hancock says. "Several of these guys have played on the tour. We've got state amateur champions playing. We've got one national mid-amateur champion playing."

The tournament continues Saturday and Sunday at Sunset Country Club in Moultrie.

