Girl Scouts, Girls Inc. set to host daddy daughter benefit dance

Little princesses across the Albany area are in for a big treat Saturday night.

There are lots of changes in store for the 18th annual Daddy Daughter Dance, benefiting Girls Inc. of Albany and Girls Scouts of Historic Georgia.

One of the changes is the venue. It's been moved to Darton Cavaliers Arena, located on ASU's West Campus on 2400 Gillionville Road.

The dance was postponed twice because of storm recovery efforts.

"We are very excited we have this opportunity to show off this new venue this year and we look forward to Dads coming!" said Girl Scouts Asst. Program Director Sandy Wingard.

Dinner and dance tickets are available for $40 per father and daughter. Dance only tickets are available for $25. They can also be purchased at the door.

All fathers and their little sweethearts are welcome to dance the night away starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, although doors will open earlier for pictures at 5 p.m. and the sold-out sit-down dinner at 5:30 p.m.

