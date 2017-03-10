Albany volunteers continue curbside cleanup efforts

It's been 10 weeks since an 85 mile per hour wind storm caused a lot of destruction in the heart of Albany.

Several hundred thousand cubic yards of storm debris have been picked up already, and even more is being done to get the rest of the debris from Storm One to the curb. Residents can also get free help getting it done.

The effort all comes down to keeping the cost of the clean-up from the storm on January 2 as low as possible for taxpayers.

City officials are asking people to get as much of the storm debris as possible to the curb by next Monday., which will give crews enough time to get it picked up and recycled in order to have the best chance of recouping the most money from FEMA.

A volunteer crew was working to remove trees in the backyard of one home located in the historic Rawson Circle District.

"So if you have been in the city and you think it looks good, or even in the county, go in the backyards. Go in the places you can't see. Because people are driving by and thinking it is done. It is far, far from being done. We have so much work left to do!" said Teresa Knight.

Knight is helping lead a volunteer effort to bring experienced volunteers to locations across the city to help with tree removal.

Friday, we met volunteers from North Georgia that were back helping out for the third time and they said they want to work.

The money to pay for the work is being generated from the wood crosses being sold at Gieryic's Automotive and Phone Revival, and also from donations.

Anyone in need of assistance is urged to call the clean-up assistance hotline at 1-800-451-1954.

Messages for help go straight to Teresa, and she will work to match a crew to what you need.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.