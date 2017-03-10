Retired man dedicates year to volunteerism

Darrell Gilmore retired last year and is now spending his time helping others. (Source: WALB)

One Habitat for Humanity volunteer is working to achieve a huge goal.

He wants to volunteer for at least one week in every single State in the United States.

He said Georgia is his 10th stop on his tour across the country.

Gilmore said he loves helping Habitat for Humanity while exploring new places.

"What's great about Habitat is it's not just a handout, it's a hand up," said Gilmore, "It's a chance for people to really make a huge change in their lives."

His next stop will be Hawaii and then Alaska.

Gilmore doesn't just volunteer, he makes sure to golf and visit a unique spot in every state as well!

