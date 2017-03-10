Spring breakers build homes in Valdosta

The students are participating in Habitat for Humanity's Collegiate Challenge. (Source: WALB)

Most students don't choose to spend their college spring breaks doing manual labor for free, but that's exactly what 27 college students have been doing all week in Valdosta.

"We did the exterior walls, interior walls, put them all together, and today we're doing painting," said Abby Willis, a student from Simmons College.

The 27 students are from Georgetown University in Washington D.C and Simmons College in Boston. They're spending their week off building houses for Habitat for Humanity.

"Rather than going out, or going to a beach, or just going home, we're together working and helping others," explained Willis.

The students said it's a rewarding experience, knowing you're helping families in need.

"It's incredible to know that you helped a family get into a house that they wouldn't have had before," said Kate Riga, a student from Georgetown University.

Helping families, it's Habitat for Humanities goal, and the reason why the students are participating in Habitat for Humanity's Collegiate Challenge.

It's a challenge that encourages students from colleges and universities all over the U.S. to spend a week volunteering.

"Knowing that we're helping people and making an impact is really nice," Willis explained.

And while most students said they aren't the best carpenters, they're happy to learn, even if they are on vacation.

"There is a little bit of pride!" exclaimed Riga, "I can't say we're great at building, but we've definitely gotten better."

It was a week of building new friendships, new homes, and hope for the families who will live there.

"It's nice to know that for a week I am making an impact and helping people that deserve it," Willis said.

Next week a new group of students from Clarion University in Pennsylvania will be in Valdosta to volunteer.

