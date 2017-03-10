Pill operation shut down in Telfair, sheriff sends unique message

Pills sized from home during drug raid (Source; Telfair Co. Sheriff)

Sign posted outside Teflair Co. home following drug raid (Source: Telfair County Sheriff)

The Telfair County Sheriff's Office shut down a suspected drug operation on Wednesday and they wanted potential buyers to know.

They posted a makeshift sign outside the home which reads " Pill House is Closed."

Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson posted the image on the the department's Facebook page and it's already garnered hundreds of shares.

In the post, Steverson said the raid was a part of a months long investigation into a suspect accused of illegally buying and distributing prescription medications.

Deputies seized thousands of pills of various controlled substances and schedules. They also confiscated guns and cash.

The names of those arrested have not been released, but any would-be buyers will certainly get the message if they show up to make a purchase - business is shuttered.

