Several people arrested after fight at Albany nightclub

Several people are in jail after a large brawl broke out at an Albany nightclub early Friday morning.

According to Albany police, one person was injured with a deep cut to his head at the Sandtrap Lounge 5.0 on Radium Springs just after 3 a.m.

Most of those arrested are charged with affray, police said.

No word on what started the fight.

