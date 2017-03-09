Sylvester police respond to scam increase

SPD has seen an increase in scam cases (Sources:WALB)

Sylvester police said this week they are seeing an increase in tax scams targeting South Georgians.

Police want to put out information to keep people from being victimized by scammers.

They said the scam calls increase this time of the year, when people are filing their taxes.

Officials said several people in Sylvester have given money to scammers, and, last year, one woman even turned herself into police after a scammer incorrectly threatened that law enforcement were searching for her.

"They give them an address to send money to," Assistant Chief Kenneth Washington said. "They've got money orders. These people work hard for their money not to be giving it away to scammers. I'd like to urge everyone that the IRS does not operate in that manner."

Washington said, if you get a call from a scammer, you should just hang up or ignore it.

He added the IRS will never call you, and never demand to collect money over the phone.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.