SOWEGA Beekeepers prepare to spread knowledge

Beekeepers are reaping the benefits of some early blooming South Georgia plants.

Beekeepers said hive growth is ahead of schedule, because of the warm temperatures this winter.

Eager to share their passion, the SOWEGA Beekeepers Club is preparing for their annual Bee School.

Thursday, the group discussed what it hoped to teach newcomers at the April 1 event.

"We have an open hive day, where we have hives at Chehaw, and you can come out there," President Gail Rakel, said, discussing monthly activities. "We will suit you up, you can learn about bees without having to buy bees or find bees or have anything."

The Club also hold monthly meetings and open hive days on some weekends.

You can learn how to get involved in this story by visiting the SOWEGA Beekeepers' website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.