Worth Co. teacher spreads methods through blog

A Worth County teacher is sharing her experiences online in hopes of helping other Georgia educators.

Pam Parten is a sixth grade teacher at Worth County Middle School.

She was recently chosen to write a guest blog entry for GPB Education.

Her story, titled 'New Opportunities for Rural Students' , discusses how teachers can creatively engage their pupils with limited resources.

"Teachers are a big network, we've all got things to share," Parten said. "What works in one classroom, may or may not work in another. So, we're all just trying to share about what's going on in our story and see if we can help each other out along the way. See what's working for all of our students."

You can find Parten's entry on the GPB Education website.

