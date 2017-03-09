Walking trails promote healthy lifestyle

Valdosta State University now has new and improved walking trails.

The walking trails feature 4 new trail routes.

Planners hope to encourage an active lifestyle in the community.

There are also interactive Q-R codes, codes you scan with your cell phone that will show you interactive videos and articles, along the trails that highlight VSU's history.

"Get people away from their desks, get them out there walking," said VSU professor Bobbie Ticknor, "Get them learning about VSU, but also walking around and engaging in these healthy rituals."

The trails were paid for with a grant that focuses on healthy lifestyles on college campuses.

