Mosquito prevention starts now

Protecting yourself is as simple as wearing mosquito repellent. (Source: WALB)

It's something many folks in South Georgia agree with, those pesky mosquitoes are already showing up in yards across the area.

"It's hard to come out in the morning or the afternoon and enjoy your patio or being around the pool and not get eaten up by mosquitoes," said Stacey Griffin, owner of Urban Garden in Valdosta.

For some folks the mosquitoes aren't just a nuisance, they also bring a lot of fear.

"Unfortunately some things that come with mosquito bites are mosquito borne illnesses," explained Kenneth Lowery, District Public Health district epidemiologist.

Mosquitoes can carry diseases like Zika and West Nile virus.

However, officials said you shouldn't be scared, just learn how to prevent the problem.

"It's not something that you should be afraid to go outside," said Lowndes County public information officer Paige Dukes, "You should be concerned. You should take steps to protect yourself."

Protecting yourself is as simple as wearing mosquito repellent.

You can also cut back on the mosquito populations around your home.

"Ensuring that screens and doors are shut completely," explained Lowery.

"The biggest thing that any of us can do is really look around our home and businesses and eliminate any areas of standing water," urged Dukes.

Griffin also suggests making sure you get rid of any water that could be in empty plant pots as well.

"When we store and stack our pots we'll lay them sideways and that way they're not collecting water when it rains," explained Griffin, "If they're upside down they're still going to collect water in the rim or the bottom. So we lay them sideways and they don't collect near as much water."

Public Health officials said it's better to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and protect yourself now.

"Just being proactive as opposed to reactive just makes it, in the long run, better off for everyone," urged Lowery.

Lowndes County officials also have larvicide available for community members to use.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.