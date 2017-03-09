Firebirds host disaster relief game Thursday night

Georgia Firebirds had to forfeit their final game (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Firebirds are bringing arena football back to Albany with some preseason action on Thursday.

The Firebirds are partnering with United Way and the City of Albany to host the Jacksonville Sharks in a disaster relief game.

Proceeds from the game will benefit tornado victims in south Georgia. The Jacksonville Sharks will bring donations to Albany from their food drive.

Fans are also being asked to bring non-perishable food items, school supplies and toiletries to Thursday's game.

Tickets are $10. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center. The first 500 children get in free.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the Albany Civic Center box office.

For more information, visit the Georgia Firebirds website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.