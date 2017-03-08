Ben Hill Co. fire victim continues search for new home

James Reed comes back to his home, which was destroyed by a fire, to visit often. He said many memories have been made in there.

"Here are some more pictures, right here, that the fire touched," Reed said.

He lived here for five years and, last month, in an instant he lost all he had in an electrical fire.

"Everything is just gone," Reed said. "I just can't believe that it happened."

Reed said, since the fire and an earlier WALB story, he's gotten a lot of help from the community.

"They helped me a lot," Reed said. "I got clothes and stuff."

But he said he still needs a place to stay. His brother's home, where's he's living now is small, and he doesn't want to burden him.

Reed is looking for donations or someone, who can help him raise money through a crowdfunding page. So, he can buy a trailer.

He said he's not familiar with how to use a computer and doesn't have a whole lot, but, when he can help others, he tries to.

"Because, I know, its going to make somebody out there happy because that's the way I am," Reed said. "I'm a good Christian and I try to be that way, but, if I had the money, I'd help people."

Something he's hoping will others will be able to do for him.

