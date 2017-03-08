Fitzgerald concert to impact community

Organizers hope to show off the area (Source:WALB)

The concert will kick off before the festival (Source:WALB)

Just before the Wild Chicken Festival kicks off, Fitzgerald organizers have planned a concert.

Country Musician John Anderson will be performing at the Grand Theater Thursday.

The show will be preceded by a street party.

Organizers said bringing artists to the small town helps show off what it has to offer.

"The impact is, that if we keep things going in the small town, like we have hear in Fitzgerald, hopefully, it will start snowballing and get people to come back and see what we have to offer," promoter Todd Damato said.

Organizers are working to bring other artists to Fitzgerald as part of a concert series.

