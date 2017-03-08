City prepares for Wild Chicken Festival

The city is preparing for the festival (Source:WALB)

If you're headed to the Wild Chicken Festival in Fitzgerald, you can expect to see some changes this year.

The multi-day event kicks off next week.

Event planners said they've booked national acts including the Crescent Circus, which has been featured on Jay Leno, and a ventriloquist from Florida.

There will also be a new activity, where parents can record their children's voice and have their video taken, to help identify them, if they go missing.

"We get to have all of these interesting faces and interesting characters for, not only our own people to see that we're not used to, but, also, bringing in and attracting these other people from surrounding counties," entertainment coordinator Kindall Dunston said.

You can find more information about Fitzgerald's Wild Chicken Festival at the event website.

