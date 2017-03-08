Pelham girls are state basketball champions

For the first time in 20 years, the Pelham Lady Hornets are state champions.

Pelham closed out their historic season with another dominant performance, taking care of Telfair County 60-42 in the GHSA Class-A Public Girls State Championship on Wednesday.

"I'm just so excited for my players and the community, everybody that makes up Pelham Nation," head coach Antonia Tookes says.

The Hornets Mahogany led the Lady Hornets from the jump. Mahogany Randall paced the team with 18 points, while Mahogany Brown eclisped the 1000 career point mark with her 17. Willeshia Kemp added a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds for Pelham.

For a program that has seen what many considered championship caliber teams stopped short in recent years, Wednesday's victory in Athens is a form of vindication.

"We've been so close," says Destiny Thomas, who grabbed 10 rebounds in the win. "I've been to the Elite Eight two times, to the Final Four two times. And my senior year, I finally did it."

"I told them winning a state championship tonight was not only for the 2017 class, but for every girl that ever put on a Lady Hornets jersey," Tookes says.

The Lady Hornets finish the season with a 30-1 record, and closed out the year on an 18-game winning streak.

