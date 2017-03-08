Ambushed Valdosta officer back on patrol

"The shooting happened on the 8th of July 2016, so it was almost eight months to the day and I'm back for my first day. Back on the job," Hancock said with excitement. (Source: WALB)

Hancock was ambushed by a gunman last July. (Source: WALB)

WALB's Caitlyn Chastain rode along as Hancock went out on his first calls as a patrol officer again. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta police officer Randall Hancock returned to his patrol car Wednesday.

WALB's Caitlyn Chastain rode along as Hancock went out on his first calls as a patrol officer again.

"That was my very first call," Hancock said after returning to his car, "It was a welfare check and he is fine!"

It's a typical day for officers, but a big day for Officer Hancock.

"That was the last entry eight months ago when the incident occurred. July 8, 2016. It was on a Friday," Hancock pointed out the last time he wrote in his patrol book.

Before Wednesday morning, the last call he made was for backup.

Hancock was ambushed by a gunman last July.

He was shot three times, causing him to come off patrol- until now.

"The shooting happened on the 8th of July 2016, so it was almost eight months to the day and I'm back for my first day. Back on the job," Hancock said with excitement.

He is now back on duty full time.

"I've gotten back now, and it's absolutely awesome," said Hancock.

Hancock claims he's still a little rusty.

"I've just knock the rust off myself, get back out there, and start working for the community," explained Hancock.

However, folks at the department said he hasn't missed a beat.

And now he's back, Purple Heart and all.

"I was very excited to get back out here with my brothers in blue," Hancock said, "They've been holding down the fort without me, and I'm ready to come back out here and help take care of my community."

Before returning to his patrol Hancock was on light duty at the police department for a few months.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.