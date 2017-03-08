Family of 'Voice' contestant sells shirts to support Albany native

An Albany native is winning the hearts of millions across the nation as a contestant on NBC's hit show 'The Voice.'

Joshua Hunter, known as JChosen, wowed the judges during blind auditions in Hollywood, but the Dougherty High alum got his start right here in South Georgia.

His aunt, Geri Carpenter, said Hunter explored his musical talents at the family's church.

"Joshua for a long time at age 11 or 12 was our only musician. He played the drums," she said. "He came from a musical family."

It wasn't long before JChosen's family realized he had talents behind the mic as well. Now that those talents have now gained him national exposure, Hunter has not forgotten his roots, often ending many of his tweets with #countryboyfromAlbanyGA.

"He wants the people to know where he's from, where he grew up at and he supports Albany, tremendously," Carpenter said.

And Albany is supporting him. His family happy to see someone representing the 229 on a national stage.

"And it's not just our family, and our natural support, but Joshua, JChosen, is Albany's child as well," Carpenter said.

All of his family, including his mom, his dad, his aunt and dozens of others are cheering him on, even down to the smallest of cheers from his son.



Each of them cheering him on to chase the path they believe was "chosen" for this Albany native.



"It's just a blessing for the city of Albany, you know that we went, came through the tornadoes and all the little things and I think everybody just needed something to lift their spirits and remind them that there is hope for tomorrow," Carpenter said.

His family is selling shirts to support JChosen. Hudson, who is a teacher of students with special needs in Atlanta, will use some of the proceeds to support his students.

Shirts can be ordered by calling 229-364-2125.

The Voice airs every Monday and Tuesday on NBC at 8. JChosen will perform again during the live rounds in April.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.