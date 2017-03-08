Cougars ready for title game clash

The Calhoun County Cougars have made their way to Athens for Wednesday's state title game.

The Cougars battle Wilkinson County in a showdown of the two teams who have won the last four Class A state championships.

Head coach Marcus Shaw says getting into their game plan early will be key against a very good Warriors team.

"I think the first three to four minutes will set the tone for the game," he told WALB over the phone. "We have to come out and establish that we're here for a reason as well. We're here because we're a good basketball team just like Wilkinson County."

A major part of that gameplan: limiting turnovers.

"I'm pretty sure we'll be pressed from the start of the game, so we have to take care of the basketball," Shaw says.

In a setting that usually favors experience, the Cougars step on to the stage without a senior on the team. Despite that inexperience, Shaw wants his team to know they belong in a state title game.

"They've come into the gym on a daily basis and worked hard everyday," Shaw says. "We're just glad that hard work is paying off, and hopefully we can finish it up tomorrow."

The Cougars take on Wilkinson County Wednesday afternoon with tip off scheduled for 4:00 p.m. The game is at Stegeman Coliseum on the University of Georgia campus.

