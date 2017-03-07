ASU bests GSW in extras for 1st win of season

Albany State picked up the team's first win of the season Tuesday night, besting Georgia Southwestern 10-7 in 10 innings.
The Golden Rams jumped out to a 5-1 lead after four and a half innings, but the Hurricanes tied the game with a four-run fifth inning that was highlighted by Zach Barron's monster two-run homer.
GSW took a 6-5 lead in the 8th on an Andy Smith RBI single, only for ASU to answer with two runs to retake the lead on a Canes error in the 9th.
The Rams returned the favor in the bottom of the ninth though. A two-out error allowed the tying run to score and send the game to extras.
In the 10th, Bryant Prather gave the Rams the advantage with a two RBI single. ASU added one more in the inning with a bases loaded fielder's choice.
The Golden Rams made quick work of the Canes in their half of the 10th, registering two quick outs and finishing the game with a groundout to first.
The win improves Albany State to 1-13 on the season, while GSW falls to 7-12.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.