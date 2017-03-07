ASU bests GSW in extras for 1st win of season

Albany State picked up the team's first win of the season Tuesday night, besting Georgia Southwestern 10-7 in 10 innings.

The Golden Rams jumped out to a 5-1 lead after four and a half innings, but the Hurricanes tied the game with a four-run fifth inning that was highlighted by Zach Barron's monster two-run homer.

GSW took a 6-5 lead in the 8th on an Andy Smith RBI single, only for ASU to answer with two runs to retake the lead on a Canes error in the 9th.

The Rams returned the favor in the bottom of the ninth though. A two-out error allowed the tying run to score and send the game to extras.

In the 10th, Bryant Prather gave the Rams the advantage with a two RBI single. ASU added one more in the inning with a bases loaded fielder's choice.

The Golden Rams made quick work of the Canes in their half of the 10th, registering two quick outs and finishing the game with a groundout to first.

The win improves Albany State to 1-13 on the season, while GSW falls to 7-12.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.