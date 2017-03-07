ASU students offer free tax assistance

Students are learning skills while helping out (Source:WALB)

Filing your taxes may be a dreadful chore, but business students at Albany State University could help you cross that item off of your to do list.

Ten IRS certified students are gaining valuable skills, while helping those in the community file their taxes.

The group is offering assistance to people making less than $54,000 a year.

All returns are reviewed by professionals prior to filing.

"Once, you exercise those muscles and your human relation skills, it becomes easier and your more apt to not be offended by people who just want to get their return done and go home," student Cakeitha Harris said.

Walk-in sessions are being held Monday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The service will be provided in room 122 of Peace Hall until April fourteenth.

