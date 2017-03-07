Volunteers help those missed by previous relief efforts

Some storm victims in South Dougherty County are still facing tremendous damage.

People in the Sweetbriar Road neighborhoods said help is critically needed.

So, they've begun to assist each other, as many larger volunteer groups are no longer in the area.

Around 50 neighbors and folks from out of town have come together to fill the needs of the storm victims.

Resident Michael Harper said the group hopes to help all those who may have been missed during early storm relief efforts.

"What I started to realize, after a lot of work was done, was a lot of the elderly citizens out here kind of missed it," Harper said. "So, we started to identify them and see what their needs were."

You can contact the group to learn how to help by calling volunteer coordinator Wendy Rosier Matthews at 229-349-4193.

Volunteers said they are also in need of supply donations.

