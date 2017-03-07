Officials continue to investigate Valdosta shooting - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Officials continue to investigate Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

On Tuesday, Valdosta Police released very few details about Monday's shooting at Blanton Commons, except to say the shooting is still under investigation. 

Police are not releasing the identity of the person that was shot, however, WALB was told that the victim is still in the hospital. 

Police said the suspected shooter, who was questioned on Monday, has not been charged at this time.

