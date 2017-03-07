SGMC CEO resigns, interim CEO named

There is a new CEO at South Georgia Medical Center.

Monday night, former CEO Ray Snead resigned his position.

Now, Heath Evans is serving as interim CEO. Evans was formerly the Chief Operating Officer.

He said he hopes improve the relationship between the hospital and the community, and put a focus on addressing concerns with the hospital's emergency room.

"The emergency room is the number one priority for us," said Evans, "It doesn't function in the manner it needs to function and the efficient manner of getting our patients through the doors and their needs taken care of."

Officials have not said when they will begin the search for a new, permanent CEO.

