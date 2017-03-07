Officials work towards transparency

Lowndes County organizations are working to become more transparent with the public and media. (Source: WALB)

Lowndes County organizations are working to become more transparent with the public and media.

County officials hosted a 2 hour seminar to discuss open records and open meetings laws.

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Hospital Authority was fined last year for violating open government laws, they were ordered to take training.

SGMC's new interim CEO hopes this meeting will move the authority in the right direction.

"I think that we've struggled with our trust in the public, at the hospital, and I look forward to patching the relationships with our constituents and the community," said interim CEO Heath Evans.

The training was open to anyone in the County. Folks with the hospital authority, industrial authority, and public relations departments across the county attended.