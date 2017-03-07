Albany Police Department now accepting credit cards

People can now pay with a credit card at the Albany Police Department.

Credit cards will be accepted as payment for bond, accident reports or record restrictions.

A minimum amount of $5 can be charged with no service fee.

People can still pay by money order, but they cannot use debit cards.

The credit card is just another payment option.

Records Clerk Juanita Clark said that this is designed for the safety and convenience of customers.

"In terms, individuals won't have to worry about going to the bank to draw large sums of money and bond the individual out of jail," Clark explained.

A valid I.D. is required to pay with a credit card.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.