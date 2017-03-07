New hospital headed to Cook County

In a meeting Monday night, Cook County Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with building a new hospital. (Source: WALB)

"The hospital is the heart and soul of this town," said Cook County resident Michelle Sedam.

Many people in Cook County are happy, finally knowing the fate of their hospital.

"I don't think that this town would survive," Sedam said about not having a hospital in Cook County, "I think industries would go away. I think a lot of small business would not make it."

Just weeks ago the hospital closed its emergency room. Some folks in the County were scared the hospital would shut down all together.

However, that fear left when County Commissioners voted to move forward and fund the Cook County Medical Center.

"The community showed up in resounding favor of the hospital," said CEO Michael Purvis.

The project isn't cheap, it will cost roughly $35 million total. The County will be responsible for funding $10 Million of the project.

But it's an expense folks said is worth it.

"We all look after one another around here," said Sedam, "I think that we've got each others back on this and we want to keep the hospital intact."

Even though the new hospital will not have an ER, officials said they believe they will still be able to serve the community.

"We have a new emerging rural hospital model and that model has extended hours, convenient care clinic hours 7 days a week," explained Purvis.

Hospital officials have not released where the new hospital will be built, or when it will break ground.

