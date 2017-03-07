Valdosta OC Pruitt hired as Fitzgerald head coach

Like father, like son?

Fitzgerald has approved the hire of Tucker Pruitt as the Purple Hurricane's new head football coach.

Pruitt is the son of Robby Pruitt, who coached the Canes for 11 seasons from 2000-2002 and 2004-2011. Robby went 120-21 during his tenure in Fitzgerald.

Pruitt spent as the Wildcats' playcaller. He spent the 2015 season as Lowndes' offensive coordinator after two seasons as an assistant at Coffee under his father.

Valdosta won the 2016 Class 6A state title, while the Canes have been state runners-up each of the last two seasons.

The Ben Hill County School Board approved the hire Monday night. Pruitt will be officially introduced to the public at the board's official meeting on March 14.

Pruitt takes over for Jason Strickland, who left for Pierce County in January. Strickland led Fitzgerald to a 54-14-1 record over five seasons, including two straight state title game appearances.

