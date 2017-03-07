ASU stresses safety during severe weather - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU stresses safety during severe weather

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

January's violent storms didn't hit when classes were in session at Albany State University, but the school is making sure students, faculty and staff are prepared for any future weather emergencies.

The campus police department routinely updates its severe weather plan and notification system used to warn students of tornado warnings. Students are enrolled in to the school's Blackboard Connect5 system which is used to send a text message, email and a phone call to all students and staff during a tornado warning. The police department also sounds its tornado siren to alert the campus.

ASU Police Chief John Fields said the storms were eye opening for students and served as a reminder that severe weather can strike at any time and can always strike again. The school plans to hold a tornado drill in March to make sure students know the proper procedure during a tornado warning.

"With the past two storms, before then, you know, a lot of people were complacent. The sirens would go off and people were still walking outside. So we want to get everyone in the mindset that this can happen and take it seriously," Chief Fields said.

Fields said the school has designated shelters, but encourages students to find any safe spot that is indoors and away from windows during a tornado warning.

"You want to get to the safest place as quickly as possible. Cause when you get the warning, the tornado warning, that means that a tornado has been sighted so you want to get to the safest location expeditiously," he said.

Fields said he encourages students to think ahead and consider their safety first.

"You got to always think about what if that does happen? And I'm at school, I'm coming to school, do I still drive? We don't want you to put yourself in harm's way. Call your professor, email your professor, don't drive to school, common sense things," Fields said.

National Weather Service officials will visit the campus later this week to see if the campus can earn a storm ready certification.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly