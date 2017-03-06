Hugh Mills' new look track ready for 2017 season

Hugh Mills Stadium's latest face lift is complete.

The track has been resurfaced for the first time in 18 years.

Hugh Mills Stadium has hosted the girls' state meet for the last three decades. But after a shuffing from the GHSA, Albany will welcome the boys and girls of Classes A-Public, AA, and AAA.

"One of the things we want to do is make sure the facility represents what we do here in south Georgia," Dougherty County Schools athletic director Johnny Seabrooks says. "Having the field and now the track, it just makes it look like you can come to south Georgia. You don't have to go to north of Atlanta, or north of us to do that. You can come to Albany. We have a quality facility to run all track events here."

The east stands of the stadium are also in the process of being waterproofed before track season begins.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.