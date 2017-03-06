Officials respond to plane crash near Homerville, no injuries

Officials with Moody Air Force Base confirmed that the plane was one of their aircraft, an A-29A Super Tucano. (Source: WALB)

The Clinch County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash four miles north of Homerville Monday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

People in a Clinch County neighborhood are still in shock after a military airplane crashed near their homes.

Air Force officials said the two pilots flying the aircraft are okay and nobody else in the neighborhood was hurt, but just feet away from some homes sits the twisted metal remains of a plane that fell from the sky.

"I called my mom and was like it sounds like a plane just crashed," Clinch Co. resident Ashlyn Welch said. "She was like no, that's not realistic Ashlyn, a plane didn't just crash. I'm like it sounded like it mom."

Moments later Welch's phone began to ring.

"She ended up calling me back and was like, Ashlyn, you're never going to believe this it really did crash," Welch said. "I was like oh my god."

An A-29 Super Tucano airplane from Moody Air Force Base had come barreling down in her neighborhood.

Air Force officials said two pilots from the 81st Fighter Squadron ejected from their aircraft, parachuting to safety nearby.

"Any crash you walk away from is a very good one," Col. Tim Sumja, an airman investigating, said. "So, we'll go through the details. We'll find out what happened here exactly. We'll work to try to prevent that from happening in the future."

The pilots, whose identities aren't being released, were on a training mission. Clinch County first responders and Air Force personnel responded.

"It was a blessing that nobody was hurt," Brittany Steedley, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

That includes Steedley's neighbors, too. Officials said there were no reported injuries or damage to structures near the crash.

"Its definitely an interesting day for little Homerville," Steedley said.

A crazy day those in this neighborhood wont soon forget.

Military officials said the process to find out exactly why pilots ejected could take a while to complete.

