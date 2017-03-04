UPDATE: Albany weekend shooting victim dies from injuries

The victim was transported to the hospital. There is not yet any word on the severity of his injuries. (Source: WALB)

One man was injured after a shooting in south Albany. (Source: WALB)

The victim of a weekend shooting has died, according to the Dougherty County coroner.

Officials identified the victim as John Lewis, Junior, 21.

APD officials responded to the intersection of Dervan Street and South Jackson Street at about 1:37 p.m. Saturday, in reference to shots being fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officials found Lewis on the scene with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The APD Robbery/Homicide and Crime Scene units have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.