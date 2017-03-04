Albany Mardi Gras Street Festival kicks off

The Mardi Gras Street Festival celebration kicked off in downtown Albany, following the Snickers marathon.

Saturday's marathon featured runners representing as many as 42 states and four different countries.

City leaders believe the community will see a $1 million economic impact from the events during the weekend.

Albany Mardi Gras began with a performance from the Evergreen Family Band at 10 a.m.

Unbreakable Bloodline is set to take the stage at 12:15 p.m.

The Bo Henry Band will perform at 2 p.m.

The festival will end at 6 p.m. after a performance from the Southern Arts Ensemble starting at 4:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 per visitor. Children ages 10 and under have free admission with a paid visitor.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.