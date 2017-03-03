Albany elementary school students take part in rocket launch

The science club was created to give students more interest in the subject (Source: WALB)

Students at Sherwood Acres Elementary School were thrilled by an awesome rocket launch. It was the Young Astronauts Club first launch.

Second grade teacher Jennifer Veneable started the after school science club. She saw a need for more time for her students to explore science.

Veneable also wanted to help the students become more inquisitive.

"How does this work? How does this happen? Oh, I understand a chemical change! So they have a deeper understanding and a love for science," said Veneable.

Most of the rockets successfully launched. The students built each one in stages.

The science club has 60 members.

