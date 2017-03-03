Camilla holds luncheon for police chief's retirement

People in Camilla celebrated Ray Folsom's retirement as chief of police was celebrated with a luncheon on Friday.

Folsom has worked about 47 years in law enforcement -- 25 years in Camilla, and 21 years in Albany.

Folsom says that he came into the business to help people and hopes that he has made a difference in someone's life.

"God I helped a lot of people over the years. That's why I got in the business to do. I just hope I made a difference in people's lives. I've just made a lot of friends over the years a heck of a lot of friends. Go to far away places. I wouldn't change a thing," said Folsom.

Folsom says he plans on doing a lot of fishing, hunting, and spending a lot of lost time with his children.

