NASCAR driver to honor Smith in XFINITY Series Race

#52 will honor the fallen officer during the XFINITY Series Race (Source: WALB)

NASCAR will return to Georgia as the best drivers in the world tear up the track in Atlanta.

One driver will take the opportunity to honor a fallen south Georgia hero.

NASCAR fans may have a new driver to cheer for -- Joey Gase, who will honor fallen GSW police officer Jody Smith.

"I just couldn't think of a better person to honor than Jody, who put his life on the line to help someone else, and unfortunately he lost it that way," said Gase.

Gase's #52 Chevy will race around the track Saturday with a picture of Smith displayed proudly on the car.

"It's very special to be able to have Jody riding around with us, and looking down, and to have his family here with us too," said Gase.

It wasn't just what Smith did during his life, but after his death. Smith's organs were donated -- a cause taken up after his mother's organs were donated to save 66 lives.

"The wait list which right now nationally is around 120,000; we want to get it down to zero, and just get people educated about it, and also honor great people like Jody and their family," said Gase.

You'll see Gase's #52 car in action Saturday in the XFINITY Series Race at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.