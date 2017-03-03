Cook Co. city council member, teacher sentenced on molestation charges

A former city council member and teacher has been sentenced for sex crimes against a child.

Dextinn Chandler Hill, 28, was convicted on Friday for multiple charges including three counts of child molestation and statutory rape, and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Officials say Hill, a former Adel city council member and Cook Co. school teacher, was charged for sexual encounters with a girl that occurred over the years between 2012 and 2015.

“Going forward, the children of Cook County and the entire Alapaha Judicial Circuit are safer with the conviction of Dextinn Chandler Hill. This man was a leader in the community and a teacher, making him that much more dangerous to our children. I am thankful for the wonderful job done by Assistant District Attorney Rebekah Ditto. I am also grateful for the hard work and effort from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. While the innocence lost at the hands of this man can never be recovered, I am pleased with the verdict, the sentencing and the outcome of this case.” stated District Attorney Dick Perryman.

Hill was sentenced to 25 years with the first 12 years to be served in prison. He will also be subjected to sex offender probation conditions when he is released from prison.

The trial lasted two days and ended with full agreement of a guilty verdict on all counts.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.