UPDATE: Coffee Co. kidnapper faces multiple charges

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office reported Friday morning that the missing woman they had been looking for was found, safe... Her kidnapper is now facing multiple charges.

Coffee Co. sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Old Pearson Road at about 9 a.m. Thursday after Atkinson Co. officials responded to reports of Veronica DeLeon, 21, who was allegedly being run off the road by her boyfriend.

A second call was received by dispatchers in reference to the same incident, in which DeLeon stated two individuals had jumped out of a black SUV and gotten into a gold car.

Coffee deputies then met Atkinson County officials at the incident location, where a blue SUV was found unoccupied in the middle of the roadway with the driver's side door left open.

Atkinson County sheriff's officials gave Coffee County deputies a description of a vehicle that was possibly being driven by Michael Milikae Scott, 22, and further advised he was wanted for aggravated stalking against DeLeon.

Detectives with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division processed the scene for evidence and later learned that Scott was already being investigated by the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Willacoochee Police Department for prior incidents involving the victim, and also had active warrants for aggravated stalking.

Officials from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Police Dept., Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office, and Willacoochee Police Dept. initiated a wide search in both counties to locate Scott and DeLeon.

Information was later acquired that led officials to believe the two were possibly in South Carolina. Contact was made with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and Scott was found and taken into custody just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

DeLeon was found safe and taken to a local hospital to be evaluated and treated for minor injuries.

Scott is being held in South Carolina on a fugitive from justice warrant and awaiting extradition back to Georgia. He faces numerous charges in Coffee Co. including kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

More arrests are possible, as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or Coffee County E-911 at (912) 384-7675.

Tips can also be left at the TIPS Line, (912) 383-8477.

